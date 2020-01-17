 

Winterfest

January 17 @ 7:00 pm10:00 pm

Winterfest 2020, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s most elevated beer festival, gives craft beer fans a one-of-a-kind format to enjoy our state’s best winter beers alongside specially designed small plates in a festive, intimate party atmosphere. For the first time, Winterfest will take place at the Polaris Club of US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings!

This non-profit festival, produced by and benefiting the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, will feature unlimited samples from more than 100 Minnesota breweries, unlimited small-plate food pairings, a commemorative tasting glass, music, and the “Best of Fest” awards.

21+ Event  |  ID required at entry  |  Indoors

FESTIVAL INFORMATION

  • January 17, 2020
  • 7:00 – 10:00pm
  • Polaris Club | US Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
  • $80 General Admission | $30 Sober Driver
  • MNthusiast VIP tickets available – see instructions on your Benefits Page!
  • Unlimited samples from 100+ MN breweries
  • Unlimited samples of small-plate food pairings
  • Cocktail attire encouraged!
  • 21+ photo ID required | no children, infants, or pets allowed

TICKET PURCHASING

Ticket price includes unlimited samples from 100+ MN breweries, unlimited samples of small-plate food pairings, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to all festival activities. (Sober driver ticket holders wear a special wristband and do not receive a commemorative tasting glass.) Proceeds from this festival help the MNCBG, as a nonprofit, support the breweries who participate.

*Purchased tickets are nonrefundable.

**We will not accept duplicate tickets purchased on the second-hand market. If you must purchase a ticket on the secondary market, we suggest that you make the transfer AT the event to ensure the authenticity of your ticket. To be clear, if you purchase a duplicate ticket that has already been scanned, you will not get in.

10K Brewing
56 Brewing
612Brew
Able Seedhouse + Brewery
Alloy Brewing Company
Angry Inch Brewing
August Schell Brewing Company
Back Channel Brewing
Bad Weather Brewing Co
Badger Hill Brewing
Bald Man Brewing
Barrel Theory Beer Company
Bauhaus Brew Labs
Beaver Island Brewing Company
Bent Brewstillery
Bent Paddle Brewing
Big Axe Brewing Company
Big Wood Brewery
Birch’s Lowertown
Blacklist Brewing Co.
Boathouse Brothers Brewing Co.
Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company
Boom Island Brewing
Brass Foundry Brewing Co.
Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative
Canal Park Brewery
Castle Danger Brewery
Clutch Brewing Company
Dangerous Man Brewing Company
Disgruntled Brewing
Dual Citizen Brewing
Eastlake Craft Brewery
Excelsior Brewing Company
Fair State Brewing Cooperative
FINNEGANS Brew Co.
Fulton Beer
Garphish Brewing Company
Giesenbräu Bier Co.
GLUEK BEER
Goat Ridge Brewing Co
Hoops Brewing
Hoppy Girl Brewing
Imminent Brewing
Inbound BrewCo
Indeed Brewing Company
Insight Brewing Company
Jack Pine Brewery
Klockow Brewing Company
Lake Monster Brewing
Lakes & Legends Brewing Company
Lakeville Brewing Company
Lift Bridge Brewing Co
Little Thistle Brewing Co
LocAle Brewing Company
LTD Brewing Co.
LTS Brewing Company
Lupulin Brewing Company
LynLake Brewery
Mankato Brewery
Modist Brewing Company
OMNI Brewing
Pryes Brewing Company
Revelation Ale Works
Rock Bottom Brewery
Rustech Brewing Company
Talking Waters Brewing Co.
Saint Paul Brewing
Schram Haus Brewery
Shakopee Brewhall
Sociable Cider Werks
Spilled Grain Brewhouse
Stacked Deck Brewing
Steel Toe Brewing
Surly Brewing Co.
Tanzenwald Brewing Company
The Freehouse
The Lab
The Nordic Brewing Co
Thesis Beer Project
Third Street Brewhouse
Three Twenty Brewing Co.
Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.
Torg Brewery
u4ic Brewing, Inc
Uncommon Loon brewing Company
Unmapped Brewing Co.
Urban Growler Brewing Company
Ursa Minor Brewing
Utepils Brewing
Venn Brewing Company
Waconia Brewing Company
Wayzata Brew Works
Wicked Wort Brewing Company
Wild Mind Artisan Ales
Wooden Hill Brewery

Thank you MetroTransit for sponsoring free rides to and from Winterfest on January 17!

To claim your free transit ticket, please fill out this quick survey.

Arrival Details Coming Soon…

Sponsors 1
Sponsors 2
Sponsors 3

Winterfest 2020 Sponsorship Opportunities

A limited number of sponsorships and promotional opportunities are available for the 19th Annual Winterfest  on Friday, January 17, 2020 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Click here to view.

Read the 2020 Winterfest Guide!

FAQ

What do I get with my ticket? 
A General Admission ticket will get you unlimited samples from 100+ MN Breweries, unlimited curated small-plate food, and a commemorative tasting glass. DD/Sober ticket holders will be able to enjoy the food and non-alcoholic beverages at the festival, but will not receive a tasting glass.

MNthusiasts with VIP tickets will be able to enter the fest and begin sampling 30 minutes early.

Why has the location changed from last year?
The MN Craft Brewers Guild is always growing! While we have outgrown our previous location, we are thrilled to announce that Winterfest 2020 will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium!

When will the Winterfest app be updated?
We’re updating the app to provide you more information at Winterfest 2020. The app will be updated for IOS and Android on Monday, January 13.

Where do I check in?
Please check in at the Ecolab gates of U.S. Bank Stadium, located on the North side of the stadium on S. 4th Street

What do I need to bring?
Bring your ticket (printed or on your phone) and a valid 21+ photo ID. You may also bring an empty water bottle and snack necklaces.

Will there be a coat check?
Yes! There will be a free coat check once you enter the Ecolab gates.

What if I can’t find my ticket?
Your ticket was emailed to you when you purchased. If you cannot find it, please email or message us on social any time before the day of the fest to have your ticket resent.

