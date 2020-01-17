Winterfest 2020, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s most elevated beer festival, gives craft beer fans a one-of-a-kind format to enjoy our state’s best winter beers alongside specially designed small plates in a festive, intimate party atmosphere. For the first time, Winterfest will take place at the Polaris Club of US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings!
This non-profit festival, produced by and benefiting the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, will feature unlimited samples from more than 100 Minnesota breweries, unlimited small-plate food pairings, a commemorative tasting glass, music, and the “Best of Fest” awards.
21+ Event | ID required at entry | Indoors
Ticket price includes unlimited samples from 100+ MN breweries, unlimited samples of small-plate food pairings, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to all festival activities. (Sober driver ticket holders wear a special wristband and do not receive a commemorative tasting glass.) Proceeds from this festival help the MNCBG, as a nonprofit, support the breweries who participate.
*Purchased tickets are nonrefundable.
**We will not accept duplicate tickets purchased on the second-hand market. If you must purchase a ticket on the secondary market, we suggest that you make the transfer AT the event to ensure the authenticity of your ticket. To be clear, if you purchase a duplicate ticket that has already been scanned, you will not get in.
Thank you MetroTransit for sponsoring free rides to and from Winterfest on January 17!
To claim your free transit ticket, please fill out this quick survey.
Arrival Details Coming Soon…
A limited number of sponsorships and promotional opportunities are available for the 19th Annual Winterfest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Click here to view.
FAQ
What do I get with my ticket?
A General Admission ticket will get you unlimited samples from 100+ MN Breweries, unlimited curated small-plate food, and a commemorative tasting glass. DD/Sober ticket holders will be able to enjoy the food and non-alcoholic beverages at the festival, but will not receive a tasting glass.
MNthusiasts with VIP tickets will be able to enter the fest and begin sampling 30 minutes early.
Why has the location changed from last year?
The MN Craft Brewers Guild is always growing! While we have outgrown our previous location, we are thrilled to announce that Winterfest 2020 will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium!
When will the Winterfest app be updated?
We’re updating the app to provide you more information at Winterfest 2020. The app will be updated for IOS and Android on Monday, January 13.
Where do I check in?
Please check in at the Ecolab gates of U.S. Bank Stadium, located on the North side of the stadium on S. 4th Street
What do I need to bring?
Bring your ticket (printed or on your phone) and a valid 21+ photo ID. You may also bring an empty water bottle and snack necklaces.
Will there be a coat check?
Yes! There will be a free coat check once you enter the Ecolab gates.
What if I can’t find my ticket?
Your ticket was emailed to you when you purchased. If you cannot find it, please email or message us on social any time before the day of the fest to have your ticket resent.