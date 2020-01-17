Read the 2020 Winterfest Guide!

FAQ

What do I get with my ticket?

A General Admission ticket will get you unlimited samples from 100+ MN Breweries, unlimited curated small-plate food, and a commemorative tasting glass. DD/Sober ticket holders will be able to enjoy the food and non-alcoholic beverages at the festival, but will not receive a tasting glass.

MNthusiasts with VIP tickets will be able to enter the fest and begin sampling 30 minutes early.

Why has the location changed from last year?

The MN Craft Brewers Guild is always growing! While we have outgrown our previous location, we are thrilled to announce that Winterfest 2020 will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium!

When will the Winterfest app be updated?

We’re updating the app to provide you more information at Winterfest 2020. The app will be updated for IOS and Android on Monday, January 13.

Where do I check in?

Please check in at the Ecolab gates of U.S. Bank Stadium, located on the North side of the stadium on S. 4th Street

What do I need to bring?

Bring your ticket (printed or on your phone) and a valid 21+ photo ID. You may also bring an empty water bottle and snack necklaces.

Will there be a coat check?

Yes! There will be a free coat check once you enter the Ecolab gates.

What if I can’t find my ticket?

Your ticket was emailed to you when you purchased. If you cannot find it, please email or message us on social any time before the day of the fest to have your ticket resent.